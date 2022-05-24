Automotive OTA Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Just like how IT software and operating systems receive regular updates from their vendors, vehicles receive software updates from their manufacturers. Software updates are an integral part of the overall user experience as they contain important feature enhancements and crucial security patches. Traditionally, software updates are performed in person at service centers. But as cars become increasingly connected today, OEMs are trying a new approach by sending and installing software updates over the air (the Internet) to the cars directlythe same way that smartphones and computers receive updates. Such software updates are calledOver-the-Air (OTA) Car Updates.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive OTA in Global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive OTA Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive OTA market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Independent OTA Technology Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive OTA include Harman, Excelfore, Airbiquity, Windriver, ABUP, Redstone Sunshine, Corota, Bosch and Continental, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive OTA companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive OTA Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automotive OTA Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Independent OTA Technology



Independent OTA Solution

Global Automotive OTA Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automotive OTA Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electric Vehicle



Hybrid Vehicle



Fuel Vehicle

Global Automotive OTA Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Automotive OTA Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive OTA revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Automotive OTA revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Harman



Excelfore



Airbiquity



Windriver



ABUP



Redstone Sunshine



Corota



Bosch



Continental



APTIV



ZF



DENSO



Faurecia



Joynext



Neusoft Corporation



Huizhou Desay SV Automotive



PATEO



Shenzhen Yuwei



Thunder Software Technology



Zebra Network Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive OTA Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive OTA Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive OTA Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive OTA Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive OTA Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive OTA Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive OTA Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive OTA Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive OTA Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Automotive OTA Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive OTA Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive OTA Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive OTA Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Automotive OTA Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Independent OT

