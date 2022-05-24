Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Financial accounting consulting services collectively referred to as accounting services the services sold to customers’ favorite enterprises, institutions, traders, etc. Include statistical analysis of the economic growth of a company under financial guidance.Services provided in a number of different ways, including analysis, auditing, reporting, gathering of financial receipts and tax transactions.It also helps the business grow by developing accounting services facilities, validation and budgeting.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Financial Accounting Advisory Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Financial Accounting Advisory Services market was valued at 90440 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 128190 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

by Series Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Financial Accounting Advisory Services include Deloitte, IBM, Quint Group Limited, EY, SAP SE, Bain & Company, KPMG, Accutech Systems and Oracle Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Financial Accounting Advisory Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

by Series

Payroll



Bookkeeping Services



Tax Consultancy And Advisory



Accountancy

by Product Type

Accounting Change Services



Tax Preparation services



Bankruptcy Services



IPO Advisory Services



Financial Reporting Issue and Restatement Services



Technical Accounting



Financial Statement Preparation



Accounting software migration



Payble and Receivable Cash Flow Management Services



Others

Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal



General Company



Listed Company



Government



Other

Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Financial Accounting Advisory Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Financial Accounting Advisory Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Deloitte



IBM



Quint Group Limited



EY



SAP SE



Bain & Company



KPMG



Accutech Systems



Oracle Corporation



Capgemini



Sensiple



PwC



RSM



BDO



Grant Thornton



Crowe



Nexia International

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Financial Accounting Advisory Services Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Financial Accounting Advisory Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Financial Accounting Advisory Services Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Financial Accounting Advisory Services Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Glo

