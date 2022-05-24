Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The information system formed by the organization of automobile companies in the network and the development of information and communication technology tends to share information in real time.Electronic data interchange (EDI) is one of the tools used to ensure this exchange in the automotive industry.EDI is a fast and efficient way to transfer business documents, ensuring that the flow of information is optimized and synchronized with the physical flow in the supply chain.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive in Global, including the following market information:
Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Direct EDI Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive include Toyota, Edicom, SPS Commerce, TrueCommerce, Cleo, DiCentral, Dell Boomi, MuleSoft and Open Text, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Direct EDI
- EDI Via VAN
- EDI Via AS2
- Web EDI
- Mobile EDI
- EDI Outsourcing
- EDI Software
- Others
Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hierarchical Supplier
- Third Party Logistics (3PL) Provider
- Raw Material Supplier
- OEM
- Dealers
- Others
Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Toyota
- Edicom
- SPS Commerce
- TrueCommerce
- Cleo
- DiCentral
- Dell Boomi
- MuleSoft
- Open Text
- 1 EDI Source
- RSSBus Connect
- Rocket Software
- Software AG
- Babelway
- Capario
- Optum
- Cerner Corporation
- GXS (Francisco Partners)
- Yonyou
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3
