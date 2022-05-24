Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The information system formed by the organization of automobile companies in the network and the development of information and communication technology tends to share information in real time.Electronic data interchange (EDI) is one of the tools used to ensure this exchange in the automotive industry.EDI is a fast and efficient way to transfer business documents, ensuring that the flow of information is optimized and synchronized with the physical flow in the supply chain.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive in Global, including the following market information:

Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Direct EDI Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive include Toyota, Edicom, SPS Commerce, TrueCommerce, Cleo, DiCentral, Dell Boomi, MuleSoft and Open Text, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Direct EDI



EDI Via VAN



EDI Via AS2



Web EDI



Mobile EDI



EDI Outsourcing



EDI Software



Others

Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hierarchical Supplier



Third Party Logistics (3PL) Provider



Raw Material Supplier



OEM



Dealers



Others

Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Toyota



Edicom



SPS Commerce



TrueCommerce



Cleo



DiCentral



Dell Boomi



MuleSoft



Open Text



1 EDI Source



RSSBus Connect



Rocket Software



Software AG



Babelway



Capario



Optum



Cerner Corporation



GXS (Francisco Partners)



Yonyou

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Automotive Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3

