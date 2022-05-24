Anti-Distributed Denial of Service System (ADS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

To protect against volume-based attacks, anti-DDoS providers perform large-scale scrubbing, using cloud servers to inspect traffic, discard malicious requests and let legitimate ones through. This approach can deal with massive, multi-gigabyte DDoS attacks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-Distributed Denial of Service System (ADS) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Anti-Distributed Denial of Service System (ADS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Anti-Distributed Denial of Service System (ADS) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anti-Distributed Denial of Service System (ADS) include Microsoft, Netscout Systems, Radware, T-Systems International, Fortinet, Nippon Techno Lab, Link11, Neustar (TransUnion and GTS Telecom, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Anti-Distributed Denial of Service System (ADS) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anti-Distributed Denial of Service System (ADS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Anti-Distributed Denial of Service System (ADS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-based



On-Premise

Global Anti-Distributed Denial of Service System (ADS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Anti-Distributed Denial of Service System (ADS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Enterprise



Government



Operator



Others

Global Anti-Distributed Denial of Service System (ADS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Anti-Distributed Denial of Service System (ADS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anti-Distributed Denial of Service System (ADS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Anti-Distributed Denial of Service System (ADS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Microsoft



Netscout Systems



Radware



T-Systems International



Fortinet



Nippon Techno Lab



Link11



Neustar (TransUnion



GTS Telecom



Myra Security



Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity



Clouvider



Tencent Cloud



Alibaba Cloud Computing



NSFOCUS



China Telecom Corporation



NetEase



Baidu



China Mobile Communications Group



Qi An Xin Technology Group



Venustech



Unihub China Information Technology



Zhongxin Cyber Security



Kownsec Informaiton Technology

