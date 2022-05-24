Esports (egames) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Esports (egames) is an activity in which a video game competition reaches the level of “competition”.Electronic sports is the use of electronic equipment as sports equipment, interpersonal intellectual confrontation sports.Through sports, participants’ thinking ability, reaction ability, coordination ability of heart, eyes and limbs and willpower can be exercised and improved, and team spirit can be cultivated.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Esports (egames) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Esports (egames) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Esports (egames) market was valued at 1365.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3741.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
by Game Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Esports (egames) include Modern Times Group (Sweden), Activision Blizzard, FACEIT, Total Entertainment Network (US), Gfinity, Turner Broadcasting System (US), CJ Corporation, Valve Corporation and Tencent, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Esports (egames) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Esports (egames) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Esports (egames) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
by Game
- Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA)
- First-Person Shooter (FPS)
- Real-Time Strategy (RTS)
- Other
by Revenue Stream
- Media (Subscription And Online Advertising)
- Tickets And Merchandise
- Sponsorship And Direct Advertising
- Publisher Fee
- Other
Global Esports (egames) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Esports (egames) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Amateur Players
- Professional Players
- Club
- Associations And Organizations
- Other
Global Esports (egames) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Esports (egames) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Esports (egames) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Esports (egames) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Modern Times Group (Sweden)
- Activision Blizzard
- FACEIT
- Total Entertainment Network (US)
- Gfinity
- Turner Broadcasting System (US)
- CJ Corporation
- Valve Corporation
- Tencent
- Electronic Arts
- Hi-Rez Studios
- KaBuM
- Wargaming
- Rovio Entertainment (Finland)
- GungHo Online Entertainment (Japan)
- Alisports (Alibaba Group)
- EA Sports
- Epic Games
- Nintendo
- Riot Games
- Microsoft Studios
