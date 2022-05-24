Esports (egames) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Esports (egames) is an activity in which a video game competition reaches the level of “competition”.Electronic sports is the use of electronic equipment as sports equipment, interpersonal intellectual confrontation sports.Through sports, participants’ thinking ability, reaction ability, coordination ability of heart, eyes and limbs and willpower can be exercised and improved, and team spirit can be cultivated.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Esports (egames) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Esports (egames) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7104385/global-esports-2022-2028-384

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Esports (egames) market was valued at 1365.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3741.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

by Game Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Esports (egames) include Modern Times Group (Sweden), Activision Blizzard, FACEIT, Total Entertainment Network (US), Gfinity, Turner Broadcasting System (US), CJ Corporation, Valve Corporation and Tencent, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Esports (egames) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Esports (egames) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Esports (egames) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

by Game

Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA)



First-Person Shooter (FPS)



Real-Time Strategy (RTS)



Other

by Revenue Stream

Media (Subscription And Online Advertising)



Tickets And Merchandise



Sponsorship And Direct Advertising



Publisher Fee



Other

Global Esports (egames) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Esports (egames) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Amateur Players



Professional Players



Club



Associations And Organizations



Other

Global Esports (egames) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Esports (egames) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Esports (egames) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Esports (egames) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Modern Times Group (Sweden)



Activision Blizzard



FACEIT



Total Entertainment Network (US)



Gfinity



Turner Broadcasting System (US)



CJ Corporation



Valve Corporation



Tencent



Electronic Arts



Hi-Rez Studios



KaBuM



Wargaming



Rovio Entertainment (Finland)



GungHo Online Entertainment (Japan)



Alisports (Alibaba Group)



EA Sports



Epic Games



Nintendo



Riot Games



Microsoft Studios

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-esports-2022-2028-384-7104385

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Esports (egames) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Esports (egames) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Esports (egames) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Esports (egames) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Esports (egames) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Esports (egames) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Esports (egames) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Esports (egames) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Esports (egames) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Esports (egames) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Esports (egames) Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Esports (egames) Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Esports (egames) Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Esports (egames) Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-esports-2022-2028-384-7104385

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414