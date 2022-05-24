Satellite-based Narrow-band Communication Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Satellite-based narrowband communication refers to the communication between any two communication earth stations via satellite.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Satellite-based Narrow-band Communication in Global, including the following market information:

Global Satellite-based Narrow-band Communication Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7104657/global-satellitebased-narrowb-communication-forecast-2022-2028-749

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Satellite-based Narrow-band Communication market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Receiver Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Satellite-based Narrow-band Communication include SES S.A., Viasat, Inc., Intelsat Corporation, Telesat, EchoStar Corporation, L3 Technologies, Inc., Thuraya Telecommunications Company, SKY Perfect JSAT Group and Gilat Satellite Networks and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Satellite-based Narrow-band Communication companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Satellite-based Narrow-band Communication Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Satellite-based Narrow-band Communication Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Receiver



Transmitter/Transponder



Transceiver



Antenna



Others

Global Satellite-based Narrow-band Communication Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Satellite-based Narrow-band Communication Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial



Government and Defense

Global Satellite-based Narrow-band Communication Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Satellite-based Narrow-band Communication Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Satellite-based Narrow-band Communication revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Satellite-based Narrow-band Communication revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SES S.A.



Viasat, Inc.



Intelsat Corporation



Telesat



EchoStar Corporation



L3 Technologies, Inc.



Thuraya Telecommunications Company



SKY Perfect JSAT Group



Gilat Satellite Networks



Cobham Limited

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-satellitebased-narrowb-communication-forecast-2022-2028-749-7104657

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Satellite-based Narrow-band Communication Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Satellite-based Narrow-band Communication Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Satellite-based Narrow-band Communication Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Satellite-based Narrow-band Communication Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Satellite-based Narrow-band Communication Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Satellite-based Narrow-band Communication Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Satellite-based Narrow-band Communication Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Satellite-based Narrow-band Communication Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Satellite-based Narrow-band Communication Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Satellite-based Narrow-band Communication Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Satellite-based Narrow-band Communication Players in Global

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-satellitebased-narrowb-communication-forecast-2022-2028-749-7104657

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414