On-device AI Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Artificial intelligence is one of the emerging technologies that helps reduce manpower and is entirely based on machine learning. On-device AI refers to the device carrier that runs artificial intelligence.

This report contains market size and forecasts of On-device AI in Global, including the following market information:

Global On-device AI Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7104661/global-ondevice-ai-forecast-2022-2028-236

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global On-device AI market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of On-device AI include Qualcomm, Fujitsu, Apple, Amazon, Google, SenseTime Group Limited, Counterpoint Research, Huawei and Baidu and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the On-device AI companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global On-device AI Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global On-device AI Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hardware



Software

Global On-device AI Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global On-device AI Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Image Identification



Speech Recognition



Image Processing



Medical Imaging



Internet of Things

Global On-device AI Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global On-device AI Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies On-device AI revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies On-device AI revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Qualcomm



Fujitsu



Apple



Amazon



Google



SenseTime Group Limited



Counterpoint Research



Huawei



Baidu



NVIDIA

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-ondevice-ai-forecast-2022-2028-236-7104661

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 On-device AI Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global On-device AI Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global On-device AI Overall Market Size

2.1 Global On-device AI Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global On-device AI Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top On-device AI Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global On-device AI Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global On-device AI Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 On-device AI Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies On-device AI Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 On-device AI Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 On-device AI Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 On-device AI Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global On-device AI Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Hardware

4.1.3 Software

4.2

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-ondevice-ai-forecast-2022-2028-236-7104661

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414