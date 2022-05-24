Enhanced Geothermal System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Enhanced Geothermal System in Global, including the following market information:

Global Enhanced Geothermal System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Enhanced Geothermal System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Deep Enhanced Geothermal System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Enhanced Geothermal System include Enel SpA, Ormat Technologies, Inc., AltaRock Energy, Inc., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Kenya Electricity Generating Company Limited, BESTEC GmbH, SA Geothermie Bouillante, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. and Calpine Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Enhanced Geothermal System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Enhanced Geothermal System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Enhanced Geothermal System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Deep Enhanced Geothermal System



Shallow Enhanced Geothermal System

Global Enhanced Geothermal System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Enhanced Geothermal System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial



Industrial

Global Enhanced Geothermal System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Enhanced Geothermal System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Enhanced Geothermal System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Enhanced Geothermal System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Enel SpA



Ormat Technologies, Inc.



AltaRock Energy, Inc.



Royal Dutch Shell Plc



Kenya Electricity Generating Company Limited



BESTEC GmbH



SA Geothermie Bouillante



Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.



Calpine Corporation



Energy Development Corporation



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd



Toshiba Corporation



Ansaldo Energia S.p.A.



Siemens AG

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Enhanced Geothermal System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Enhanced Geothermal System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Enhanced Geothermal System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Enhanced Geothermal System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Enhanced Geothermal System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Enhanced Geothermal System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Enhanced Geothermal System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Enhanced Geothermal System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Enhanced Geothermal System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Enhanced Geothermal System Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Enhanced Geothermal System Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Enhanced Geothermal System Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Enhanced Geothermal System Companies

