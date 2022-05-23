Global Foundry Binder Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Foundry Binder market was valued at 3013.99 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.97% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Foundry Binder is used to make loose sand bonded together. Thereby giving sufficient strength to with sand mold and core, make it in the process of handling, assembly and pouring from deformation and broken.In 2016, the global Foundry Binder market is led by China, capturing about 35.83% of global Foundry Binder consumption. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 19.72% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of Foundry Binder are concentrated in ASK HA, Jinan Shengquan, BASF, Kao Chemicals, Suzhou Xingye, Mancuso Chemicals Limited, Foseco, Imerys, RPMinerals, United Erie, Eurotek, REFCOTEC, John Winter, J. B. DeVENNE INC, SI Group. ASK is the world leader, holding 9.94% production market share in 2016. In application, Foundry Binder downstream is wide and recently Foundry Binder has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Core Sand Casting and Mold Sand Casting. The Foundry Binder market is mainly driven by growing demand for Mold Sand Casting which accounts for nearly 66.06% of total downstream consumption of Foundry Binder in global. In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Foundry Binder production will show a trend of steady growth.

By Types:

Organic Binder

Inorganic Binder

By Applications:

Core Sand Casting

Mold Sand Casting

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Foundry Binder Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Foundry Binder Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Organic Binder

1.4.3 Inorganic Binder

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Foundry Binder Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Core Sand Casting

1.5.3 Mold Sand Casting

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Foundry Binder Market

1.8.1 Global Foundry Binder Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Foundry Binder Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Foundry Binder Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Foundry Binder Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Foundry Binder Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Foundry Binder Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Foundry Binder Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Foundry Binder Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Foundry Binder Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-20

