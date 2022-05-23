Concentrated Pea Starch Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Pea starch concentrate is an effective binder of water added during extrusion process due to its properties to absorb hot water and form gels. Increased viscosity and gelling properties will result in well-formed and cooked kibbles.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Concentrated Pea Starch in global, including the following market information:

Global Concentrated Pea Starch Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Concentrated Pea Starch Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Concentrated Pea Starch companies in 2021 (%)

The global Concentrated Pea Starch market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Concentrated Pea Starch include Emsland Group, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frres, Axiom Foods, Yantai Shuangta Food, Shuangta Food, Jianyuan Group, Yantai Dingfeng Biological Technology and Herba Ingredients BV (Herba Ingredients BV). etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Concentrated Pea Starch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Concentrated Pea Starch Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Concentrated Pea Starch Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade

Industry Grade

Global Concentrated Pea Starch Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Concentrated Pea Starch Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Production

Pharmaceutical Industry

Feed Industry

Others

Global Concentrated Pea Starch Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Concentrated Pea Starch Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Concentrated Pea Starch revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Concentrated Pea Starch revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Concentrated Pea Starch sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Concentrated Pea Starch sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Emsland Group

Ingredion Incorporated

Roquette Frres

Axiom Foods

Yantai Shuangta Food

Shuangta Food

Jianyuan Group

Yantai Dingfeng Biological Technology

Herba Ingredients BV (Herba Ingredients BV)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Concentrated Pea Starch Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Concentrated Pea Starch Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Concentrated Pea Starch Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Concentrated Pea Starch Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Concentrated Pea Starch Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Concentrated Pea Starch Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Concentrated Pea Starch Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Concentrated Pea Starch Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Concentrated Pea Starch Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Concentrated Pea Starch Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Concentrated Pea Starch Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Concentrated Pea Starch Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Concentrated Pea Starch Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concentrated Pea Starch Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Concentrated Pea Starch Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concentrated Pea Starch Companies

4 Sights by Product

