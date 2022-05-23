Concentrated Pea Starch Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pea starch concentrate is an effective binder of water added during extrusion process due to its properties to absorb hot water and form gels. Increased viscosity and gelling properties will result in well-formed and cooked kibbles.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Concentrated Pea Starch in global, including the following market information:
- Global Concentrated Pea Starch Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Concentrated Pea Starch Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Concentrated Pea Starch companies in 2021 (%)
The global Concentrated Pea Starch market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Concentrated Pea Starch include Emsland Group, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frres, Axiom Foods, Yantai Shuangta Food, Shuangta Food, Jianyuan Group, Yantai Dingfeng Biological Technology and Herba Ingredients BV (Herba Ingredients BV). etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Concentrated Pea Starch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Concentrated Pea Starch Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Concentrated Pea Starch Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Food Grade
- Industry Grade
Global Concentrated Pea Starch Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Concentrated Pea Starch Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food Production
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Feed Industry
- Others
Global Concentrated Pea Starch Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Concentrated Pea Starch Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Concentrated Pea Starch revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Concentrated Pea Starch revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Concentrated Pea Starch sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Concentrated Pea Starch sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Emsland Group
- Ingredion Incorporated
- Roquette Frres
- Axiom Foods
- Yantai Shuangta Food
- Shuangta Food
- Jianyuan Group
- Yantai Dingfeng Biological Technology
- Herba Ingredients BV (Herba Ingredients BV)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Concentrated Pea Starch Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Concentrated Pea Starch Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Concentrated Pea Starch Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Concentrated Pea Starch Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Concentrated Pea Starch Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Concentrated Pea Starch Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Concentrated Pea Starch Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Concentrated Pea Starch Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Concentrated Pea Starch Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Concentrated Pea Starch Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Concentrated Pea Starch Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Concentrated Pea Starch Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Concentrated Pea Starch Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concentrated Pea Starch Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Concentrated Pea Starch Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concentrated Pea Starch Companies
4 Sights by Product
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414