Online Payment Service Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Online Payment Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global Online Payment Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Online Payment Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pro/Self-Hosted Payment Gateways Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Online Payment Service include PayPal, Stripe, Amazon Payments, Authorize.net, WorldPay, Adyen, CCBill, 2Checkout and FirstData, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Online Payment Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Online Payment Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Online Payment Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pro/Self-Hosted Payment Gateways

Local Bank Integrates

Platform Based Payment Gateway Solution

Other

Global Online Payment Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Online Payment Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Micro and Small Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Mid- Sized Enterprise

Personal

Global Online Payment Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Online Payment Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Online Payment Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Online Payment Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PayPal

Stripe

Amazon Payments

Authorize.net

WorldPay

Adyen

CCBill

2Checkout

FirstData

SecurePay

PayU

MOLPay

Paymill

GMO

Alipay

Tenpay

Ping++

Boleto Banc?rio

CashU

OneCard

Wirecard

WebMoney

Realex

BlueSnap

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Online Payment Service Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Online Payment Service Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Online Payment Service Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Online Payment Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Online Payment Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Online Payment Service Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Online Payment Service Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Online Payment Service Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Online Payment Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Online Payment Service Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Online Payment Service Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Online Payment Service Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Online Payment Service Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

