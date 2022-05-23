Cavitated Film Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cavitated films find application in the food industry for the packaging of ice creams, chocolates, and other snacks. The main feature of cavitated films is microcavitation. Cavitated films are poised to witness increasing demand from the packaging industry due to their all-purpose conversion characteristics.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cavitated Film in global, including the following market information:

Global Cavitated Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cavitated Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Cavitated Film companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cavitated Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Biaxially-oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Cavitated Film Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cavitated Film include Jindal Poly Films, Cosmo Films, Mitsui Chemicals, Vacmet India, KristaFilms, Polinas, CCL Industries, GCR Group and Megapolis Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cavitated Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cavitated Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cavitated Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Biaxially-oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Cavitated Film

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Cavitated Film

Others

Global Cavitated Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cavitated Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverage Industry

Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

Others

Global Cavitated Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cavitated Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cavitated Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cavitated Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cavitated Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Cavitated Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Jindal Poly Films

Cosmo Films

Mitsui Chemicals

Vacmet India

KristaFilms

Polinas

CCL Industries

GCR Group

Megapolis Group

Oben Holding Group

