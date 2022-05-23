Single-Use Dental Burs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Dental Burs are essential to the practice of dentistry and the dental bur block is a ubiquitous sight on the assistant carts or bracket tables in most dental offices.
Single-Use Dental Burs eliminate the risk of cross infection between patients. Giving them peace of mind throughout their procedure.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Single-Use Dental Burs in global, including the following market information:
- Global Single-Use Dental Burs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Single-Use Dental Burs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Single-Use Dental Burs companies in 2021 (%)
The global Single-Use Dental Burs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Diamond Burs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Single-Use Dental Burs include Dentsply, Horico, Komet Dental, Kerr Dental, NTI, Mani, Johnson Promident, Microcopy and Hu Friedy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Single-Use Dental Burs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Single-Use Dental Burs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Single-Use Dental Burs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Diamond Burs
- Carbide Burs
- Ceramic Burs
- Others
Global Single-Use Dental Burs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Single-Use Dental Burs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Others
Global Single-Use Dental Burs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Single-Use Dental Burs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Single-Use Dental Burs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Single-Use Dental Burs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Single-Use Dental Burs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Single-Use Dental Burs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Dentsply
- Horico
- Komet Dental
- Kerr Dental
- NTI
- Mani
- Johnson Promident
- Microcopy
- Hu Friedy
- Strauss
- Lasco Diamond
- DFS-DIAMON GmbH
- MICRODONT
- Drendel + Zweiling DIAMANT GmbH
- Beebur Med
- M.D.T Micro Diamond Technologies
- JOTA AG
- A&M Instruments,Inc
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Single-Use Dental Burs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Single-Use Dental Burs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Single-Use Dental Burs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Single-Use Dental Burs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Single-Use Dental Burs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Single-Use Dental Burs Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Single-Use Dental Burs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Single-Use Dental Burs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Single-Use Dental Burs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Single-Use Dental Burs Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Single-Use Dental Burs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Single-Use Dental Burs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Single-Use Dental Burs Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single-Use Dental Burs Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Single-Use Dental Burs Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single-Use Dental Burs Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
