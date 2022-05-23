Multi-Viewer Monitoring System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Multiviewer monitoring system is used by TV stations to test and monitor multiple analog and digital transmission signals. The system provides a comprehensive view of broadcast monitoring in a single system screen. The multiviewer monitoring system decodes the digital TV signal and display both digital and analog TV programs using multiviewer display. Multiviewer monitoring system provides TV broadcasters with a single view screen for all types of signals. Multiviewer monitoring system streamlines the broadcasting process and simplifies logging, monitoring, and verifying critical aspects of Internet Protocol (IP) delivered content in real-time. Some of the key features of multiviewer monitoring system includes remote access monitoring, 24/7 logging & monitoring, closed captioning compliant, multiple storage options, real–time viewing, and programmable alarms.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Multi-Viewer Monitoring System in Global, including the following market information:

Global Multi-Viewer Monitoring System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Multi-Viewer Monitoring System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Multi-Viewer Monitoring System include Barco, Cinegy LLC, Evertz, Grass Valley, Lawo AG, Mividi, Inc., RGB Spectrum, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. and Stream Labs, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Multi-Viewer Monitoring System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Multi-Viewer Monitoring System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Multi-Viewer Monitoring System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Multi-Viewer Monitoring System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Multi-Viewer Monitoring System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Media and Entertainment

Military

Enterprises

Retail

Others

Global Multi-Viewer Monitoring System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Multi-Viewer Monitoring System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Multi-Viewer Monitoring System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Multi-Viewer Monitoring System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Barco

Cinegy LLC

Evertz

Grass Valley

Lawo AG

Mividi, Inc.

RGB Spectrum

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co.

Stream Labs

TAG Video Systems

Imagine Communications

Cinegy Multiviewer

Vela ArgoNavis

Dualz

Libero Systems

Axon Digital Design B.V.

Stirlitz Media

