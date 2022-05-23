Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft in Global, including the following market information:

Global Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Size 2023-2028, ($ millions)

The global Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft market is projected to reach US$ 212.5 million by 2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-electric-vertical-takeoff-ling-aircraft-2022-2028-78

We surveyed the Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Vectored Thrust

Multirotor

Lift + Cruise

Civil

Military

United States

Europe

Asia

China

Rest of World

A By Airbus

Aurora Flight Sciences

Lilium

Embraer

Ehang

Volocopter

Workhorse

Pipistrel

Bell Helicopter

Neva Aerospace

Opener

Kitty Hawk

Joby Aviation

Karem Aircraft

Lift Aircraft

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-electric-vertical-takeoff-ling-aircraft-2022-2028-78

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Size: 2022 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2022-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Key Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft Players in Global Market

3.2 Global Companies Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft Product & Technology

4 Players Profiles

4.1 A? By Airbus

4.1.1 A? By Airbus Corporate Summary

4.1.2 A? By Airbus Business Overview

4.1.3 A? By Airbus Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft Product Offerings & Technology

4.1.4 A? By Ai

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-electric-vertical-takeoff-ling-aircraft-2022-2028-78

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414