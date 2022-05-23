Pet Diagnostic Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Veterinarians use a variety of veterinary tools to diagnose disease, to monitor disease progression or response to therapy, and to screen for the presence of underlying disease in apparently healthy animals.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pet Diagnostic Equipment in global, including the following market information:
- Global Pet Diagnostic Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Pet Diagnostic Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Pet Diagnostic Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pet Diagnostic Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ultrasound Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pet Diagnostic Equipment include IDEXX, Covetrus (Henry Schein), Johnson, Siemens, Midmark Corporation, Smiths Medical, Olympus, Carestream Health and GE Healthcare, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pet Diagnostic Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pet Diagnostic Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pet Diagnostic Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Ultrasound Equipment
- X-ray Equipment
- Computed Tomography (CT)
- Others
Global Pet Diagnostic Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pet Diagnostic Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Pet Hospital
- Pet Shop
- Home
Global Pet Diagnostic Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pet Diagnostic Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Pet Diagnostic Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Pet Diagnostic Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Pet Diagnostic Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Pet Diagnostic Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- IDEXX
- Covetrus (Henry Schein)
- Johnson
- Siemens
- Midmark Corporation
- Smiths Medical
- Olympus
- Carestream Health
- GE Healthcare
- Nonin Medical
- Mindray
- Yuesen Med
- DBC-Healthcare
- APK Image
- Shinova Medical Co.,Ltd.
- Abaxis
- Heska
- Zoetis
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pet Diagnostic Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pet Diagnostic Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pet Diagnostic Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pet Diagnostic Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pet Diagnostic Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pet Diagnostic Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pet Diagnostic Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pet Diagnostic Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pet Diagnostic Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pet Diagnostic Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pet Diagnostic Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pet Diagnostic Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pet Diagnostic Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet Diagnostic Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pet Diagnostic Equipment Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet Diagnostic Equipment Companies
4 S
