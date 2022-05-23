5G V2X Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of 5G V2X in Global, including the following market information:

Global 5G V2X Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-g-vx-2022-2028-487

The global 5G V2X market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 5G V2X include V2X Technology, Equipment, Huawei, Qualcomm, Ficosa, Quectel Wireless, Rohde & Schwarz, Autotalks and Keysight Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 5G V2X companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Hardware

Software

Autonomous Driving

Fleet Management

Intelligent Traffic System

Parking Management System

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key companies 5G V2X revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 5G V2X revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

V2X Technology

Equipment

Huawei

Qualcomm

Ficosa

Quectel Wireless

Rohde & Schwarz

Autotalks

Keysight Technologies

Bosch

Genvict

Intel

Harman International

Cohda Wireless

Continental

Nokia

Samsung

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-g-vx-2022-2028-487

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 5G V2X Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 5G V2X Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 5G V2X Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 5G V2X Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 5G V2X Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 5G V2X Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 5G V2X Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 5G V2X Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 5G V2X Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies 5G V2X Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 5G V2X Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 5G V2X Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 5G V2X Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global 5G V2X Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Hardware

4.1.3 Software

4.2 By Type – Global 5G V2X Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global 5G V2X R

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-g-vx-2022-2028-487

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414