Global System on Module (SOM) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global System on Module (SOM) market was valued at 142.27 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 14.22% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The System on Module, which is sometimes referred to as a Computer on Module (CoM), is an alternative to single board computers for embedded systems offering a more flexible and contoured solution. It is designed to plug into a carrier, or base board, and is generally a small processor module with a CPU and standard I/O capability. The complex effort associated with designing a CPU subsystem is avoided by using SoM functionality and a custom base board. A System on Module (SoM) offers a unique approach to product development and the often fully custom electronics typically contained within sophisticated devices. A SoM helps system designers realize a fully customized electronics assembly, complete with custom interfaces and form factor without the effort of a ground-up electronics design. A SoM is a module that contains a processor with CPU bus accessibility, memory, and standard I/O. It is usually an Off-the-Shelf component. . The module does not have any connectorization and is designed to be plugged into a Carrier Board. Within the next few years, the majority of SoM are expected to be equipped with ARM architecture CPUs as more and more multicore processors are being introduced nowadays on portable devices. X86 products are still highly competitive and non-replaceable among industries that need better efficiency and accuracy. And it is likely to eliminate Power architecture SoM from the market in a decade unless they are still no safer than the Power architecture SoM. Industrial automation is a key facet of global manufacturing industries, with enterprises facing enormous pressure to automate and integrate to maximize output, improve cost-efficiency, and generate tangible competitive value.

By Market Verdors:

Kontron



Congatec



MSC Technologies (Avnet)



Advantech



ADLink



Portwell



Eurotech



SECO srl



Technexion



Phytec



Axiomtek



Aaeon



Toradex



EMAC



Avalue Technology



ARM Architecture



x86 Architecture



Power Architecture



Industrial Automation



Medical



Entertainment



Transportation



Test & Measurement



Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by System on Module (SOM) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global System on Module (SOM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 ARM Architecture

1.4.3 x86 Architecture

1.4.4 Power Architecture

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global System on Module (SOM) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Industrial Automation

1.5.3 Medical

1.5.4 Entertainment

1.5.5 Transportation

1.5.6 Test & Measurement

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global System on Module (SOM) Market

1.8.1 Global System on Module (SOM) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global System on Module (SOM) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global System on Module (SOM) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global System on Module (SOM) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers System on Module (SOM) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global System on Module (SOM) Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Sys

