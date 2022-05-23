Global Commercial Refrigeration and Freezing Equipment Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Commercial Refrigeration and Freezing Equipment market was valued at 1802.92 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.48% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Commercial refrigeration and freezing equipment is a variety of equipment (food preservation, freezing, refrigeration and beverage preservation, display and sales) used in commercial service places (hotels, nightclubs, bars, cafes, restaurants, disco, KTV, yachts, schools, laboratories, hospitals and other special application places).China`s demand for commercial refrigeration and freezing equipment is expanding, with sales in the country expected to grow 33.33 percent in 2026 compared with 2019. In terms of product types, commercial display cabinets are the most favored in the market, accounting for about 56.75% of the market share of commercial refrigeration and freezing equipment in 2019. Commercial refrigerators accounted for 27.43%, followed by ice makers at 4.71%. From the perspective of application, supermarkets will be the largest part of the market for a long time, accounting for about 46%-48% of the consumption of commercial refrigeration and freezing equipment. Supermarkets, restaurants and entertainment venues accounted for 48.53%, 24.53% and 17.79% respectively in 2019. Major global manufacturers of commercial refrigeration and freezing equipment include Carrier Commercial Refrigeration, Haier, Hoshizaki International, Panasonic, etc. The Top 5 players share nearly 30% of the market and the Top 10 share more than 47%.

By Market Verdors:

Carrier Commercial Refrigeration



Haier



Hoshizaki International



Panasonic



Dover Corporation



Epta SpA



Zhejiang Xingxing



AHT Cooling Systems GmbH



Ali Group



Frigoglass



Aucma



Ugur Cooling



Metalfrio Solutions



Illinois Tool Works Inc



Liebherr



Arneg



Qingdao Hiron



True Manufacturing



YINDU KITCHEN EQUIPMENT



Auspicou



Manitowoc Ice



Display Cabinets



Refrigerators & Freezers



Ice Machines



Restaurants



Entertainment



Supermartkets



Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.



Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.



Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.



Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology



Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.



To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.



Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.



To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.



Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.



To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.



Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements



