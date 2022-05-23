Dark Fibre Networks Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dark Fibre Networks in Global, including the following market information:

Global Dark Fibre Networks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dark Fibre Networks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Mode Dark Fibre Networks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dark Fibre Networks include AT&T, Verizon Communications, CenturyLink(Level 3), Zayo Group, Comcast Corporation, Consolidated(FairPoint), GTT, Colt Group and Windstream Services, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dark Fibre Networks companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dark Fibre Networks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Dark Fibre Networks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Mode Dark Fibre Networks



Multi-mode Dark Fibre Networks



Global Dark Fibre Networks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Dark Fibre Networks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and Telecommunication



Banks, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)



Education



Manufacturing and Logistics



Government and Public Utilities



Others



Global Dark Fibre Networks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Dark Fibre Networks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dark Fibre Networks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Dark Fibre Networks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AT&T



Verizon Communications



CenturyLink(Level 3)



Zayo Group



Comcast Corporation



Consolidated(FairPoint)



GTT



Colt Group



Windstream Services



euNetworks



Vocus Communications



Crown Castle



HKBN Ltd



FiberLight



ExteNet Systems



