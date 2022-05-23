Technology

GSM Module Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

GSM Module market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global GSM Module market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Application

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Automative
  • Power Systems
  • Surveillance System
  • Other

By Company

  • Huawei Technologies
  • Siemens
  • Sagem
  • Telit Communications
  • Wavecom
  • Quectel
  • Simcom
  • BenQ

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 GSM Module Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global GSM Module Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 GPRS Module
1.2.3 EDGE Module
1.2.4 3G Module
1.2.5 Pure SMS Module
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global GSM Module Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Consumer Electronics
1.3.3 Automative
1.3.4 Power Systems
1.3.5 Surveillance System
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global GSM Module Production
2.1 Global GSM Module Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global GSM Module Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global GSM Module Production by Region
2.3.1 Global GSM Module Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global GSM Module Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global GSM Module Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global GSM Module Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global GSM Module Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global GSM Module Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global GSM Module Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global GSM Module Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales GSM Module by Region (2023-2028)

