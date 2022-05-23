Technology

LED Chip Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

LED Chip market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global LED Chip market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Lateral Chip
  • Vertical Chip
  • Flip Chip

Segment by Application

  • Automotive
  • Backlight Sources
  • Display Screen
  • Signage
  • Others

By Company

  • Nichia
  • Philips Lumileds
  • Cree
  • Toyoda Gosei
  • OSRAM
  • Epistar
  • Tyntek
  • Genesis Photonics
  • Lextar
  • Formosa Epitaxy
  • OPTO-TECH
  • Seoul Semiconductor
  • Samsung
  • LG Innotek
  • San’an Opto
  • Changelight
  • Aucksun
  • ETI
  • Lattice Power
  • Tong Fang
  • HC SemiTek

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 LED Chip Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global LED Chip Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Lateral Chip
1.2.3 Vertical Chip
1.2.4 Flip Chip
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global LED Chip Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Backlight Sources
1.3.4 Display Screen
1.3.5 Signage
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global LED Chip Production
2.1 Global LED Chip Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global LED Chip Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global LED Chip Production by Region
2.3.1 Global LED Chip Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global LED Chip Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global LED Chip Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global LED Chip Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global LED Chip Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global LED Chip Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global LED Chip Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global LED Chip Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales LED Chip by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global LED Chip Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global LED Chip Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

