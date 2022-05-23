Molded Fiber Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Molded Fiber Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Trays Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Molded Fiber Products include UFP Technologies, Huhtamaki, Brodrene Hartmann, Sonoco, EnviroPAK, Nippon Molding, CDL Omni-Pac, Vernacare and Pactiv, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Molded Fiber Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Molded Fiber Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Molded Fiber Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Trays

End Caps

Bowls and Cups

Others

Global Molded Fiber Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Molded Fiber Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverage

Industrial

Medical

Others

Global Molded Fiber Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Molded Fiber Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Molded Fiber Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Molded Fiber Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Molded Fiber Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Molded Fiber Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

UFP Technologies

Huhtamaki

Brodrene Hartmann

Sonoco

EnviroPAK

Nippon Molding

CDL Omni-Pac

Vernacare

Pactiv

Henry Molded Products

Pacific Pulp Molding

Keiding

FiberCel Packaging

Guangxi Qiaowang Pulp Packing Products

Lihua Group

Qingdao Xinya

Shenzhen Prince New Material

Dongguan Zelin

Shaanxi Huanke

Yulin Paper

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Molded Fiber Products Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Molded Fiber Products Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Molded Fiber Products Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Molded Fiber Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Molded Fiber Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Molded Fiber Products Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Molded Fiber Products Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Molded Fiber Products Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Molded Fiber Products Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Molded Fiber Products Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Molded Fiber Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Molded Fiber Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Molded Fiber Products Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Molded Fiber Products Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Molded Fiber Products Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Molded Fiber Products Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

