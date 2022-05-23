Technology

Radial Tantalum Capacitors Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Radial Tantalum Capacitors market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Radial Tantalum Capacitors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Capacitance Below 10 ?F
  • Capacitance 10-300 ?F
  • Capacitance Above 300 ?F

Segment by Application

  • Medical
  • Automotive
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Other

By Company

  • Vishay
  • Kingtronics International
  • AVX
  • Kemet
  • Cornell Dubilier
  • Illinois Capacitor
  • Meritek Electronics Corp.
  • NEC

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Radial Tantalum Capacitors Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Radial Tantalum Capacitors Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Capacitance Below 10 ?F
1.2.3 Capacitance 10-300 ?F
1.2.4 Capacitance Above 300 ?F
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Radial Tantalum Capacitors Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Medical
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Consumer Electronics
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Radial Tantalum Capacitors Production
2.1 Global Radial Tantalum Capacitors Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Radial Tantalum Capacitors Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Radial Tantalum Capacitors Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Radial Tantalum Capacitors Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Radial Tantalum Capacitors Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Radial Tantalum Capacitors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Radial Tantalum Capacitors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Radial Tantalum Capacitors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Radial Tantalum Capacitors Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
