Epoxy Resin Aramid Fiber Prepreg Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The product is suitable for high mechanical energy applications where materials typically exhibit good flame propagation properties and can be used in more structural components than phenolic materials.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Epoxy Resin Aramid Fiber Prepreg in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Epoxy Resin Aramid Fiber Prepreg Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Epoxy Resin Aramid Fiber Prepreg Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
  • Global top five Epoxy Resin Aramid Fiber Prepreg companies in 2021 (%)

 

 

The global Epoxy Resin Aramid Fiber Prepreg market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thermoset Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of Epoxy Resin Aramid Fiber Prepreg include Solvay, Park Electrochemical, Tencate, Teijin, Toray Industries, Gurit Holding Ag, SGL Group, Axiom Materials and Mitsubishi Rayon. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Epoxy Resin Aramid Fiber Prepreg manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Epoxy Resin Aramid Fiber Prepreg Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Epoxy Resin Aramid Fiber Prepreg Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Thermoset
  • Thermo-plastic

 

Global Epoxy Resin Aramid Fiber Prepreg Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Epoxy Resin Aramid Fiber Prepreg Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Wind Energy
  • Automotive
  • Electronics
  • Others

 

Global Epoxy Resin Aramid Fiber Prepreg Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Epoxy Resin Aramid Fiber Prepreg Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Epoxy Resin Aramid Fiber Prepreg revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Epoxy Resin Aramid Fiber Prepreg revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Epoxy Resin Aramid Fiber Prepreg sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies Epoxy Resin Aramid Fiber Prepreg sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Solvay
  • Park Electrochemical
  • Tencate
  • Teijin
  • Toray Industries
  • Gurit Holding Ag
  • SGL Group
  • Axiom Materials
  • Mitsubishi Rayon

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Epoxy Resin Aramid Fiber Prepreg Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Epoxy Resin Aramid Fiber Prepreg Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Epoxy Resin Aramid Fiber Prepreg Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Epoxy Resin Aramid Fiber Prepreg Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Epoxy Resin Aramid Fiber Prepreg Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Epoxy Resin Aramid Fiber Prepreg Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Epoxy Resin Aramid Fiber Prepreg Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Epoxy Resin Aramid Fiber Prepreg Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Epoxy Resin Aramid Fiber Prepreg Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Epoxy Resin Aramid Fiber Prepreg Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Epoxy Resin Aramid Fiber Prepreg Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Epoxy Resin Aramid Fiber Prepreg Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Epoxy Resin Aramid Fiber Prepreg Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epoxy Resin Aramid Fiber Prepreg Players in Global Market

