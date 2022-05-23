Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Titanium Aluminide Alloy market was valued at 14.03 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 21.35% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-titanium-aluminide-alloy-2022-387

Titanium Aluminide Alloy a new alloy based on intermetallic compounds and is characterized by the properties of light weight and high strength. The density of gamma TiAl is about 4.0 g/cm. It finds use in several applications including automobiles and aircraft.The global average price of Titanium Aluminide Alloy is in the decreasing trend, from 7800 USD/MT in 2012 to 7500 USD/MT in 2016. With the situation of global economy and aero industry, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. The classification of Titanium Aluminide Alloy includes Gamma Type and Other Type, and the proportion of Gamma Type in 2016 is about 96%. Titanium Aluminide Alloy is widely used in ALPT Blades, Auto Turbo Charger and Other. The most proportion of Titanium Aluminide Alloy is ALPT Blades. USA region is the largest supplier of Titanium Aluminide Alloy, with a production market share nearly 67% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Titanium Aluminide Alloy, enjoying production market share nearly 32% in 2016. USA is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 61% in 2016. Following USA, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 35%. Market competition is very concentrate. Alcoa and AMG are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

By Market Verdors:

Alcoa



AMG



KBM Affilips



By Types:

Gamma Type



By Applications:

Auto Turbo Charger



Aerospace Low Pressure Turbine Blades (ALPT Blades)



Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.



Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.



Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.



Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology



Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.



Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.



Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.



To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.



Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.



To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.



Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements



Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-titanium-aluminide-alloy-2022-387

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Titanium Aluminide Alloy Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Gamma Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Auto Turbo Charger

1.5.3 Aerospace Low Pressure Turbine Blades (ALPT Blades)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy Market

1.8.1 Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Titanium Aluminide Alloy Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-titanium-aluminide-alloy-2022-387

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414