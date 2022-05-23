UD Glass Fiber Prepreg Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fiberglass fabrics are widely used in industry and are the most widely used and cheapest composite fabrics. The product is relatively light in weight, moderate in tensile strength and compressive strength, easy to operate, can effectively improve strength, hardness, corrosion resistance, increase service life and wear resistance, to enhance the impact resistance, lightweight and other purposes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of UD Glass Fiber Prepreg in global, including the following market information:

Global UD Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global UD Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five UD Glass Fiber Prepreg companies in 2021 (%)

The global UD Glass Fiber Prepreg market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thermoset Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of UD Glass Fiber Prepreg include SGL Group, Porcher Industries, Gurit Holdings, Hexcel Corporation, Solvay, Toray, Teijin, GW Compos and Heng Shen and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the UD Glass Fiber Prepreg manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global UD Glass Fiber Prepreg Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global UD Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thermoset

Thermo-plastic

Global UD Glass Fiber Prepreg Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global UD Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Automative

Energy

Electronics

Others

Global UD Glass Fiber Prepreg Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global UD Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies UD Glass Fiber Prepreg revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies UD Glass Fiber Prepreg revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies UD Glass Fiber Prepreg sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies UD Glass Fiber Prepreg sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SGL Group

Porcher Industries

Gurit Holdings

Hexcel Corporation

Solvay

Toray

Teijin

GW Compos

Heng Shen

Avicht

