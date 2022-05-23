UD Glass Fiber Prepreg Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fiberglass fabrics are widely used in industry and are the most widely used and cheapest composite fabrics. The product is relatively light in weight, moderate in tensile strength and compressive strength, easy to operate, can effectively improve strength, hardness, corrosion resistance, increase service life and wear resistance, to enhance the impact resistance, lightweight and other purposes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of UD Glass Fiber Prepreg in global, including the following market information:
- Global UD Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global UD Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five UD Glass Fiber Prepreg companies in 2021 (%)
The global UD Glass Fiber Prepreg market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Thermoset Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of UD Glass Fiber Prepreg include SGL Group, Porcher Industries, Gurit Holdings, Hexcel Corporation, Solvay, Toray, Teijin, GW Compos and Heng Shen and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the UD Glass Fiber Prepreg manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global UD Glass Fiber Prepreg Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global UD Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Thermoset
- Thermo-plastic
Global UD Glass Fiber Prepreg Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global UD Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Aerospace
- Automative
- Energy
- Electronics
- Others
Global UD Glass Fiber Prepreg Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global UD Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies UD Glass Fiber Prepreg revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies UD Glass Fiber Prepreg revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies UD Glass Fiber Prepreg sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies UD Glass Fiber Prepreg sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- SGL Group
- Porcher Industries
- Gurit Holdings
- Hexcel Corporation
- Solvay
- Toray
- Teijin
- GW Compos
- Heng Shen
- Avicht
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 UD Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global UD Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global UD Glass Fiber Prepreg Overall Market Size
2.1 Global UD Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global UD Glass Fiber Prepreg Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global UD Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top UD Glass Fiber Prepreg Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global UD Glass Fiber Prepreg Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global UD Glass Fiber Prepreg Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global UD Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales by Companies
3.5 Global UD Glass Fiber Prepreg Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 UD Glass Fiber Prepreg Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers UD Glass Fiber Prepreg Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 UD Glass Fiber Prepreg Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 UD Glass Fiber Prepreg Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 UD Glass Fiber Prepreg Companies
4 Sights by Product
