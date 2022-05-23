Global Briquette Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Briquette market was valued at 916.6 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Briquette is made of agricultural and forestry residues such as rice stalk, straw, cotton stalk, bamboo sawdust, wood flour, ramie stalk, peanut husk, etc. It is produced by pellet machines or briquetteing machines, after going through several processing procedures, such as crushing, drying, mixing, molding or compressing, etc. And the final products are pellets and briquettes, which are used as a replacement for coal, gasoline gas and other traditional fossil fuels. Compared to fossil fuels, biomass molding fuel produce low net total greenhouse gas emissions because the materials used are already a part of the carbon cycle.According to the international ISO 17225 STANDARD, solid biofuels, fuel specifications and classes, a briquette is a densified biofuel made with or without additives, having a cubic, prismatic or cylindrical shape, with a 25 mm diameter, produced from woody biomass compression or crushed herb. As the technology of Briquette is relatively mature and the downstream market, thus there are lots of enterprises in the Briquette market. The Briquette market competition will be still intense. BIOMAC is the leading manufacturer in the global Briquette market with the market share of 2%, in terms of revenue, followed by BMK Woods, BIOGRA, Biomass-wood, VIGIDAS PACK, Wood Energo, BALT WOOD, Green Biocoal, SGFE, Chardust, Global Woods Group, Koal, Well Seasoned Wood, Lignetics, Real Tech Engineering, Zhengzhou Xindi, Norfolk Oak, Brennholzlieferant and EcoBlaze. These leading 8 companies accounted for nearly 17% of the market share. Briquette industry is relatively concentrated, production along with consumption are mainly concentrated in developed region, including Europe and North America, while APAC region is growing at the highest CAGR recent years.Europe is forecasted to accounted for more than 49% of market share.

