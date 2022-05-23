Medical Pouch Film Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pouch films are pre-cut sealable plastic sheets used as consumables in the pouch laminating process. Pouch film comes in many different shapes and sizes and selecting the right pouch film will depend on your application and preference.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Pouch Film in global, including the following market information:
- Global Medical Pouch Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Medical Pouch Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Medical Pouch Film companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Pouch Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aluminum Foil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Pouch Film include Toray, Polibak, Vacmet, WINPAK, DuPont Teijin Films, Mitsubishi Chemical, Uflex Limited, Jindal Poly Films and Sunrise Packaging Material, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Pouch Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Pouch Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Medical Pouch Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Aluminum Foil
- BOPP Film
- BOPA Film
- BOPET Film
- CPP Film
- LLDPE Film
- Other
Global Medical Pouch Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Medical Pouch Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Pharmaceutical Products
- Medical Devices
- Other
Global Medical Pouch Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Medical Pouch Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Medical Pouch Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Medical Pouch Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Medical Pouch Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Medical Pouch Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Toray
- Polibak
- Vacmet
- WINPAK
- DuPont Teijin Films
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- Uflex Limited
- Jindal Poly Films
- Sunrise Packaging Material
- Vibac
- Cosmo Films
- Vitopel
- Innovia
- Toppan
- Tredegar
- Raviraj Foils
- Taghleef Industries
- Pogliano
- Oben Group
- Guofeng Plastic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Pouch Film Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Pouch Film Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Pouch Film Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Pouch Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Pouch Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Pouch Film Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Pouch Film Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Pouch Film Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Pouch Film Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Pouch Film Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Pouch Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Pouch Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Pouch Film Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Pouch Film Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Pouch Film Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Pouch Film Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
