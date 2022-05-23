Global Hydro Turbine Generator Unit Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Hydro Turbine Generator Unit market was valued at 8138.72 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.71% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Hydro turbine generator unit is refers to the generating equipment which converts hydro-energy into electrical energy. It is the main power equipment to generate electric energy in hydropower plants. Hydro turbine generator unit mainly consist of the hydro turbine and generator. The role of the turbine is to transform the energy of water into mechanical energy that will make the generator spin. The generator transforms the mechanical energy into electricity.The major production regions of hydro turbine generator unit products are China, North America, South America and Europe, which accounted for more than 80 % of global total. The major output regions are also those areas. Among of these regions, South America and China are the largest regional of new installed capacity, while Europe and North America is mainly used for upgrade of old equipment.

By Types:

Pelton Turbine



Turgo Turbine



Crossflow Turbine



Francis Turbine



Kaplan Turbine



Diagonal Turbine



Tubular Turbine



By Applications:

Impulse Turbines



Reaction Turbines



