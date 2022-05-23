Technology

Global Odour Control Textiles Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Odour Control Textiles market was valued at 1066.31 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.27% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

 

The Odour Control Textiles industry can be broken down into several segments, Odor Capture Technologies, Antimicrobial Technologies, etc.Global Odour Control Textiles key players include Indorama Ventures, Crypton, Milliken & Co, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 30%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific, both have a share about 40 percent. In terms of product, Antimicrobial Technologies is the largest segment, with a share over 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Antimicrobial Technologies, followed by Odor Capture Technologies.

By Market Verdors:

 

    • Indorama Ventures

 

    • Crypton

 

    • Schoeller Textiles AG

 

    • Milliken & Co

 

    • Herculite Inc

 

    • FilSpec

 

    • Lenzing

 

    • Unitika

 

    • Tiong Liong

 

    • Kleen Fabrics

 

By Types:

 

    • Odor Capture Technologies

 

    • Antimicrobial Technologies

 

By Applications:

 

    • Apparels and Footwear

 

    • Home and Medical Textiles

 

Key Indicators Analysed

 

    • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

 

    • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

 

    • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

 

    • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

 

    • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

 

Key Reasons to Purchase

 

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

 

    • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

 

    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

 

    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

 

    • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

 

    • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

 

 

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Odour Control Textiles Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Odour Control Textiles Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Odor Capture Technologies

1.4.3 Antimicrobial Technologies

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Odour Control Textiles Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Apparels and Footwear

1.5.3 Home and Medical Textiles

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Odour Control Textiles Market

1.8.1 Global Odour Control Textiles Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Odour Control Textiles Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Odour Control Textiles Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Odour Control Textiles Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Odour Control Textiles Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Odour Control Textiles Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Odour Control Textiles Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
<

