Horticultural Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Horticultural oils are pesticides that control insects, mites and some plant diseases. They are specifically designed to control plant pests. Commercially available horticultural oils are highly refined petroleum products that are filtered and distilled to remove compounds that can harm plants.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Horticultural Oil in global, including the following market information:

Global Horticultural Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Horticultural Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Horticultural Oil companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/151883/global-horticultural-oil-forecast-market-2022-2028-355

The global Horticultural Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.99 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Horticultural Oil include Eastern Petroleum, Resolute Oil, IndianOil, Elevon Enterprise India, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, Vinayak Oil Industries, HP Lubricants, Sonneborn and Syngenta, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Horticultural Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Horticultural Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Horticultural Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0.99

0.97

0.95

Others

Global Horticultural Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Horticultural Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Orchard

Ornamentals

Others

Global Horticultural Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Horticultural Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Horticultural Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Horticultural Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Horticultural Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Horticultural Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eastern Petroleum

Resolute Oil

IndianOil

Elevon Enterprise India

Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Vinayak Oil Industries

HP Lubricants

Sonneborn

Syngenta

SK

Total

KALO

BRANDT

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/151883/global-horticultural-oil-forecast-market-2022-2028-355

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Horticultural Oil Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Horticultural Oil Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Horticultural Oil Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Horticultural Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Horticultural Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Horticultural Oil Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Horticultural Oil Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Horticultural Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Horticultural Oil Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Horticultural Oil Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Horticultural Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Horticultural Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Horticultural Oil Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Horticultural Oil Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Horticultural Oil Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Horticultural Oil Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/