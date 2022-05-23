Global Water-based Resins Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
The global Water-based Resins market was valued at 3460.54 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.61% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
Water-based Resins are the prime constituents of Latex-based paints or any water reducible coatings or paints because they completely dissolve in water and other solvents.
By Market Verdors:
-
- Dow
-
- BASF
-
- Lubrizol
-
- DSM
-
- Allnex
-
- Hexion
-
- Arkema
-
- DIC
-
- Covestro
-
- Celanese
-
- Alberdingk Boley
-
- Adeka
-
- Aditya Birla Chemicals
-
- Belike
-
- Bond Polymers
-
- Elantas
-
- Grupo Synthesia
-
- KUKdo Chemical (Kunshan)
-
- Lawter
-
- Nan Ya Plastics
-
- Olin Epoxy
-
- Omnova Solutions
-
- Reichhold
-
- Specialty Polymers
-
- Scott Bader
By Types:
-
- Acrylic
-
- Epoxy
-
- Polyurethane
-
- Alkyd
By Applications:
-
- Paints & Coatings
-
- Adhesives & Sealants
-
- Inks
Key Indicators Analysed
-
- Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
-
- Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
-
- Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
-
- Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
-
- Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
Key Reasons to Purchase
-
- To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
-
- Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
-
- To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
-
- Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
-
- To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
-
- Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Water-based Resins Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Water-based Resins Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027
1.4.2 Acrylic
1.4.3 Epoxy
1.4.4 Polyurethane
1.4.5 Alkyd
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Water-based Resins Market Share by Application: 2022-2027
1.5.2 Paints & Coatings
1.5.3 Adhesives & Sealants
1.5.4 Inks
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
1.8 Overview of Global Water-based Resins Market
1.8.1 Global Water-based Resins Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)
1.8.2 North America
1.8.3 East Asia
1.8.4 Europe
1.8.5 South Asia
1.8.6 Southeast Asia
1.8.7 Middle East
1.8.8 Africa
1.8.9 Oceania
1.8.10 South America
1.8.11 Rest of the World
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Water-based Resins Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Water-based Resins Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Water-based Resins Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Water-based Resins Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3 Sales by Region
3.1 Global Water-based Resins Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Water-based Resins Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.3 North America Water-based Resin
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414