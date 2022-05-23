Global Water-based Resins Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Water-based Resins market was valued at 3460.54 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.61% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Water-based Resins are the prime constituents of Latex-based paints or any water reducible coatings or paints because they completely dissolve in water and other solvents.

By Market Verdors:

Dow



BASF



Lubrizol



DSM



Allnex



Hexion



Arkema



DIC



Covestro



Celanese



Alberdingk Boley



Adeka



Aditya Birla Chemicals



Belike



Bond Polymers



Elantas



Grupo Synthesia



KUKdo Chemical (Kunshan)



Lawter



Nan Ya Plastics



Olin Epoxy



Omnova Solutions



Reichhold



Specialty Polymers



Scott Bader



By Types:

Acrylic



Epoxy



Polyurethane



Alkyd



By Applications:

Paints & Coatings



Adhesives & Sealants



Inks



Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.



Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.



Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.



Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology



Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.



Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Water-based Resins Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Water-based Resins Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Acrylic

1.4.3 Epoxy

1.4.4 Polyurethane

1.4.5 Alkyd

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Water-based Resins Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Paints & Coatings

1.5.3 Adhesives & Sealants

1.5.4 Inks

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Water-based Resins Market

1.8.1 Global Water-based Resins Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Water-based Resins Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Water-based Resins Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Water-based Resins Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Water-based Resins Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Water-based Resins Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Water-based Resins Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Water-based Resin

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-waterbased-resins-2022-882

