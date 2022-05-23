Technology

Rotational Sensors Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Rotational Sensors market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rotational Sensors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Two-Wire Configuration Sensors
  • Three-Wire Configuration Sensors
  • Other

Segment by Application

  • Automotive
  • Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS)
  • Engines and Transmissions
  • Industrial Sector
  • Other

By Company

  • NXP
  • Vernier
  • ALPS
  • Infineon Technologies
  • Nanjing Shuanghuan Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
  • Shenzhen Dewang Model Ltd
  • PASCO

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Rotational Sensors Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Rotational Sensors Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Two-Wire Configuration Sensors
1.2.3 Three-Wire Configuration Sensors
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Rotational Sensors Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS)
1.3.4 Engines and Transmissions
1.3.5 Industrial Sector
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Rotational Sensors Production
2.1 Global Rotational Sensors Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Rotational Sensors Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Rotational Sensors Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Rotational Sensors Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Rotational Sensors Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Rotational Sensors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Rotational Sensors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Rotational Sensors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Rotational Sensors Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Rotational Sensors Sales by Region

