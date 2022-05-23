Artificial Meat Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Meat Products in global, including the following market information:
- Global Artificial Meat Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Artificial Meat Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilo Tons)
- Global top five Artificial Meat Products companies in 2021 (%)
The global Artificial Meat Products market was valued at 1515.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4253.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cell-based Meat Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Artificial Meat Products include Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, Turtle Island Foods, Field Roast, Yves Veggie Cuisine, Amys Kitchen, Kellogg’s, LightLife and Whole Perfect Food and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Artificial Meat Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Artificial Meat Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilo Tons)
Global Artificial Meat Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cell-based Meat
- Plant-based Meat
Global Artificial Meat Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilo Tons)
Global Artificial Meat Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Commercial
- Household
Global Artificial Meat Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilo Tons)
Global Artificial Meat Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Artificial Meat Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Artificial Meat Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Artificial Meat Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilo Tons)
- Key companies Artificial Meat Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Beyond Meat
- Impossible Foods
- Turtle Island Foods
- Field Roast
- Yves Veggie Cuisine
- Amys Kitchen
- Kellogg’s
- LightLife
- Whole Perfect Food
- Hong Chang Bio-Tech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Artificial Meat Products Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Artificial Meat Products Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Artificial Meat Products Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Artificial Meat Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Artificial Meat Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Artificial Meat Products Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Artificial Meat Products Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Artificial Meat Products Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Artificial Meat Products Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Artificial Meat Products Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Artificial Meat Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Artificial Meat Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Artificial Meat Products Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Meat Products Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Artificial Meat Products Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Meat Products Companies
