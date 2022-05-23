Global Dewatering Pump Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Dewatering Pump market was valued at 286.23 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.78% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Dewatering pumps are centrifugal pumps installed in a building that is situated below the groundwater level, to reduce the water level and then maintain it at this level. One example is in underground mining in which water penetrating into the adits is pumped up to the surface.Standard Centrifugal Pumps are versatile pumps that provide an economical choice for general purpose clear water dewatering. The design uses a directmounted impeller to move water by creating a partial vacuum. The velocity of the rotating impeller pressurizes the water through the discharge outlet. These pumps are suitable for construction, municipal, agricultural, and residential applications and should be used in clear water with limited solids. Centrifugal force created by the rotating impeller pushes water away from the eye; where pressure is the lowest, to the vane tips where pressure is the highest. The velocity of the rotating vanes pressurizes the water forced through the volute and discharged from the pump. The dewatering pump market is primarily driven by strong industrialization and increasing urbanization and increasing demand from mining and sludge treatment industry. Strong growth prospectus of the construction industry in Asia Pacific region is expected to drive demand for dewatering pumps in the years to come.

The recent growth in the mining sector is likely to propel the demand for dewatering pumps. However, high initial investment and barriers in acquiring technological know-how are expected to be the major constraints for the growth of dewatering pumps market in Asia Pacific region. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product`s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

By Market Verdors:

Grundfos



Sulzer



Xylem



The Weir Group



KSB



Ebara



Wacker Neuson



Tsurumi Pump



Zoeller Pumps



Honda Power Equipment



Mersino Dewatering



Nanfang Pump Industry



Zhejiang EO Pump



Veer Pump



By Types:

Submersible Dewatering Pumps



Non-Submersible Dewatering Pumps



By Applications:

Mining and Construction



Oil and Gas



Industrial



Municipal



Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.



Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.



Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.



Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology



Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.



