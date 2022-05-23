Wild Yam Extract Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Wild yam root contains diosgenin. It’s a plant steroid that scientists can manipulate to produce steroids, such as progesterone, estrogen, cortisone, and dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), which are then used for medical purposes

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wild Yam Extract in global, including the following market information:

Global Wild Yam Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Wild Yam Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Wild Yam Extract companies in 2021 (%)

The global Wild Yam Extract market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity Below 10% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wild Yam Extract include Jinrui Group, Tianhong Biotech, Bio-Botanica, Acetar Bio-Tech, Wella Company, PuroNature Extracts, Xinxiang Biocaro Biotech and Zhengzhou KangJiYuan Biotech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Wild Yam Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wild Yam Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Wild Yam Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity Below 10%

Purity Above 10%

Global Wild Yam Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Wild Yam Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Industry

Pharma Industry

Personal Care

Others

Global Wild Yam Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Wild Yam Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wild Yam Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wild Yam Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Wild Yam Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Wild Yam Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Jinrui Group

Tianhong Biotech

Bio-Botanica

Acetar Bio-Tech

Wella Company

PuroNature Extracts

Xinxiang Biocaro Biotech

Zhengzhou KangJiYuan Biotech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Wild Yam Extract Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Wild Yam Extract Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Wild Yam Extract Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Wild Yam Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Wild Yam Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Wild Yam Extract Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Wild Yam Extract Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Wild Yam Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Wild Yam Extract Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Wild Yam Extract Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Wild Yam Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wild Yam Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Wild Yam Extract Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wild Yam Extract Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wild Yam Extract Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wild Yam Extract Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Wild Yam Extract Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

