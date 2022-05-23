Global Smart Labels Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Smart Labels market was valued at 477.55 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 16.7% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A smart label is an item identification slip that contains more advanced technologies than conventional bar code data. The most common enhancements in smart labels are EAS Labels, RFID Labels, Sensing Labels, Electronic Shelf Labels, NFC Tags, etc.The global smart labels market has witnessed an increase in adoption in the packaging industry, owing to the ability to provide a detailed information to the customers about products with the use of digital technology and smart devices. In addition, increase in demand for global smart labels market is driven by its ability to provide real-time visibility of the product and rise in demand for effective anti-theft devices, owing to security concerns. Moreover, significant rise in consolidated industries and technological advancements associated with the use in various applications, such as healthcare, & pharmaceuticals, logistics, retail inventory, food & beverages, and others, have further boosted the growth of global smart labels market.

By Market Verdors:

Checkpoint Systems (CCL)



Avery Dennison



Sato Holdings Corporation



Tyco Sensormatic



Smartrac



SES (imagotag)



Zebra



Fujitsu



Honeywell



TAG Company



Paragon ID



Century



Pricer



Alien Technology



Invengo Information Technology



Multi-Color Corporation



Samsung



E Ink



Displaydata



By Types:

EAS Labels



RFID Labels



Sensing Labels



Electronic Shelf Labels



NFC Tags



By Applications:

Automotive



Healthcare & Pharmaceutical



Logistic



Retail



Manufacturing



Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.



Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.



Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.



Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology



Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.



Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Smart Labels Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Smart Labels Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 EAS Labels

1.4.3 RFID Labels

1.4.4 Sensing Labels

1.4.5 Electronic Shelf Labels

1.4.6 NFC Tags

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Smart Labels Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

1.5.4 Logistic

1.5.5 Retail

1.5.6 Manufacturing

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Smart Labels Market

1.8.1 Global Smart Labels Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Smart Labels Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Smart Labels Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Smart Labels Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Smart Labels Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Smart Labels Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Smart Labels Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

