Global High-pressure LPG Cylinder Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global High-pressure LPG Cylinder market was valued at 2641.89 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

High-pressure LPG Cylinder is a storage device that designed for the storing and transporting of liquefied petroleum gas. High-pressure LPG cylinder has a huge variety of uses, most significantly domestic use. It is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, including caravans, camping and barbecues. Moreover, it is employed across many different sectors such as transportation, hot air balloons, construction, recreation, hospitality, agricultural, calefaction and fishing.In North America, High-pressure LPG Cylinder key players include Worthington Industries, Luxfer Gas Cylinders, Manchester Tank, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 80%. In terms of product, LPG Steel Cylinder is the largest segment, with a share over 90%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Kitchen and Domestic Use, followed by Automotive Use and other.

By Market Verdors:

Worthington Industries



Hebei Baigong



Sahamitr Pressure Container



Mauria Udyog



Manchester Tank



Aygaz



Jiangsu Minsheng



Butagaz



Bhiwadi Cylinders



EVAS



Hexagon Ragasco



Faber Industrie



Chemet



MetalMate



VTKOVICE



Luxfer Gas Cylinders



SAHUWALA CYLINDERS



Guangdong Yingquan



MBG



Aburi Composites



PT PRAJAMITA INTERNUSA



By Types:

LPG Steel Cylinder



LPG Composite Cylinder



By Applications:

Kitchen & Domestic



Automotive



Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.



Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.



Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.



Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology



Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.



Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.



Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.



To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.



Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.



To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.



Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements



Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by High-pressure LPG Cylinder Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global High-pressure LPG Cylinder Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 LPG Steel Cylinder

1.4.3 LPG Composite Cylinder

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global High-pressure LPG Cylinder Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Kitchen & Domestic

1.5.3 Automotive

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global High-pressure LPG Cylinder Market

1.8.1 Global High-pressure LPG Cylinder Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global High-pressure LPG Cylinder Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global High-pressure LPG Cylinder Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global High-pressure LPG Cylinder Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers High-pressure LPG Cylinder Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global High-pressure LPG Cylinder Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global High-pressure LPG Cylinder Sales Revenue Market Share by Regio

