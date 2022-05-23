Global Doorphone Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Doorphone market was valued at 2136.69 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.23% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A door phone or door bell phone is a set of electrical and electronic elements used to handle two-way communication (street to home) in houses, apartments or villas. The device is connected to a secure communication system used to control the opening of the door giving access to any kind of buildings, offices, or apartment blocks. They are so widely used in the mentioned structures, that nowadays, it is a device forming part of the standard electrical installation of most buildings.With the development of society, wireless visible doorphone is becoming more and more popular. In 2016, wireless visible doorphone production took about 34.33%. Wired doorphone and wireless visible doorphone separately took 24.18% and 41.50% in 2016. Doorphone is also used in residential and commercial. Doorphone used in residential took about 70.20% in 2016. With the rapid development of the real estate industry, global consumption of doorphone will increase to grow. Doorphone consumption areas are mainly concentrated in China, North America, Europe and Asia Pacific other. In 2016,

China doorphone consumption took 34.98%. North America and Europe doorphone consumption separately took 16.82% and 23.57%. Doorphone consumption in Asia Pacific other took 19.10% in 2016. As we all know, China`s real estate industry grew deformity during past five years. And Chinese government is committed to change this situation. In the future, we predict that China`s doorphone consumption will continue to increase. The global Doorphone market was 1970 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 2770 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2019 and 2025.

By Types:

Wired Doorphone



Wireless Visible Doorphone



Wireless Invisible Doorphone



By Applications:

Residential



Commercial



