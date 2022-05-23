Global Special Graphite (Specialty Graphite) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Special Graphite (Specialty Graphite) market was valued at 85.23 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.21% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Special graphite mainly refers to the high-intensity, high-density, high purity graphite products, has very important applications in many areas such as electronics, aerospace, defense, nuclear power, metallurgy and others.Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Currently, special graphite market has a certain potential in Europe, USA and Japan. These areas demand are relatively stable. In China, special graphite industry maintains a rapid growth. Since 2004, many companies have established factories in China. During this same time, the

Chinese local companies are also growing rapidly. Toyo Tanso, SGL Group, Tokai Carbon, Mersen and IBIDEN are the world`s top five well-known manufacturers. Toyo Tanso is the world`s largest Special Graphite manufacturer. In 2016, Toyo Tanso accounted for 17% of the market production share. Many Chinese companies have entered the industry since 2010, which greatly exacerbated the industry`s competitive trend. In the world, the consumption areas of special graphite are mainly China, Germany, USA, Korea and Japan. China is the largest consumption in the world, which occupied about 44% in 2016. From 2012 to 2017, the average consumption growth rate of Special Graphite has more than 10%. In 2012-2014, the highly developed PV industry has led to the development of this industry. In 2014-2016, the global PV industry showed a trend of shrinking, which led directly to the decline in demand for special graphite. In future, the world special graphite consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation. With the development of economy, special graphite has huge market potential in the future. Owing to the increasing of demand in special graphite downstream products, the world special graphite capacity will continue to expand. This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it`s important to put an eye to economic situation and region policy. With the global economic recovery, more and more companies pay attention to special graphite industry, this will cause a certain pressure to the industry. All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product.

At the same time, Chinese manufacturers are improving their technology. In futuresome Chinese manufactures can catch up with the world`s leading technology.

By Market Verdors:

Toyo Tanso

SGL Group

Tokai Carbon

Mersen

IBIDEN

Entegris

Nippon Carbon

SEC Carbon

GrafTech

Morgan

Schunk

Fangda Carbon

Datong XinCheng

Sinosteel

Henan Tianli

KaiYuan Special Graphite

Zhongnan Diamond

Qingdao Tennry Carbon

Dahua Glory Special Graphite

Shida Carbon

Baofeng Five-star Graphite

Harbin Electric Carbon Factory

By Types:

Isotropic Graphite

Extruded Graphite

Molded Graphite

By Applications:

Photovoltaic Industry

Semiconductor Industry

Electrical Discharge Machining

Foundry & Metallurgy Field

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

