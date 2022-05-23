Global Auto Leasing Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Auto Leasing market was valued at 626.12 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.75% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Auto leasing is the leasing (or the use of) a motor vehicle for a fixed period of time at an agreed amount of money for the lease. It provides mobility solutions for both business and leisure travelers, and others who may not have access to a personal vehicle.The car rental & leasing industry is highly concentrated in the world, with the top three companies capturing a combined 52 percent share of the global market. The largest company in the industry, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, is privately held, while the next two largest companies, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. and Avis Budget Group, Inc., are publicly traded. Each of these three players has made acquisitions of other well-known rental car brandsEnterprise Rent-A-Car owns Alamo and National, and Hertz owns Dollar and Thrifty.

By Market Verdors:

Enterprise

Hertz

Avis Budget Group

Europcar

Sixt

ALD Automotive

Movida

CAR Inc.

By Types:

Short-term rental

Long-term rental

Finance leasing

By Applications:

Airport

Off-airport

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Auto Leasing Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Auto Leasing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Short-term rental

1.4.3 Long-term rental

1.4.4 Finance leasing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Auto Leasing Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Airport

1.5.3 Off-airport

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Auto Leasing Market

1.8.1 Global Auto Leasing Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Auto Leasing Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Auto Leasing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Auto Leasing Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Auto Leasing Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Auto Leasing Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Auto Leasing Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Auto Leasing Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Auto Leasing Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2

