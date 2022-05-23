Broadcast Monitoring Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Broadcast Monitoring Systems in Global, including the following market information:

Global Broadcast Monitoring Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)



Global top five companies in 2021 (%)



The global Broadcast Monitoring Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.



Composite Video Monitoring Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.



The global key manufacturers of Broadcast Monitoring Systems include Sony, JVC, Panasonic, Ikegami, Marshall, TVLogic, Lilliput, Blackmagicdesign and Canon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.



We surveyed the Broadcast Monitoring Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.



Total Market by Segment:

Global Broadcast Monitoring Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Broadcast Monitoring Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Composite Video Monitoring



S-Video Monitoring



Global Broadcast Monitoring Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Broadcast Monitoring Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Studio



Live



Other



Global Broadcast Monitoring Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Broadcast Monitoring Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Broadcast Monitoring Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Broadcast Monitoring Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sony



JVC



Panasonic



Ikegami



Marshall



TVLogic



Lilliput



Blackmagicdesign



Canon



Planar



Tote Vision



SmallHD



Bon Monitors



Datavideo



Atomos



Ruige



Laizeske



SEETEC



Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Broadcast Monitoring Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Broadcast Monitoring Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Broadcast Monitoring Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Broadcast Monitoring Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Broadcast Monitoring Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Broadcast Monitoring Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Broadcast Monitoring Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Broadcast Monitoring Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Broadcast Monitoring Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Broadcast Monitoring Systems Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Broadcast Monitoring Systems Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Broadcast Monitoring Systems Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Broadcast Mo

