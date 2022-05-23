Technology

Global Decorative Paints & Coatings Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Decorative Paints & Coatings market was valued at 9326.38 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.05% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

By Market Vendors:

 

  • PPG INDUSTRIES INC.
  • AKZONOBEL N.V.
  • THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY
  • ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED
  • MASCO CORPORATION
  • DAW SE
  • DULUXGROUP LTD
  • JOTUN A/S
  • KANSAI PAINTS
  • NIPPON PAINTS CO. LTD
  • BASF COATINGS GMBH
  • BENJAMIN MOORE & CO. INC.
  • BERGER PAINTS INDIA LTD.
  • CROMOLOGY (FORMERLY MATERIS PAINT)
  • DIAMOND VOGEL
  • DUNN EDWARDS
  • FUJIKURA KASEI CO. LTD.
  • HEMPEL A/S
  • KC CORPORATION LTD
  • NATIONAL PAINTS FACTORIES CO.
  • NOROO PAINT CO. LTD
  • PINTUCO S. A.
  • RING INTERNATIONAL HOLDING
  • SK KAKEN
  • TIKKURILA OYJ

By Types:

  • Propylene
  • Alkyd
  • Polyurethane (PU)

By Applications:

  • Residential
  • Business

Key Indicators Analysed

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Decorative Paints & Coatings Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Decorative Paints & Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Propylene

1.4.3 Alkyd

1.4.4 Polyurethane (PU)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Decorative Paints & Coatings Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Business

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Decorative Paints & Coatings Market

1.8.1 Global Decorative Paints & Coatings Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Decorative Paints & Coatings Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Decorative Paints & Coatings Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Decorative Paints & Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Decorative Paints & Coatings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Decorative Paints & Coatings Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

Global Decorative Paints & Coatings Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore13 hours ago
1 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

