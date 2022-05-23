Global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric market was valued at 1646.98 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polypropylene nonwoven fabrics are fabrics manufactured by aligning various webs in multiple patterns with polypropylene as a main raw material.The demand for polypropylene nonwoven fabric is increasing in the hygiene end-user application segment due to its specific functionalities such as low weight, low specific gravity, and resistance to bacteria.

By Market Verdors:

Asahi Kasei Corporation



DowDuPont



KCWW



Mitsui Chemicals



TORAY INDUSTRIES



By Types:

Spunbonded Fabric



Staples Fabric



Melt Blown Fabric



Composite Fabric



By Applications:

Hygiene



Medical



Geotextile



Furnishings



Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Spunbonded Fabric

1.4.3 Staples Fabric

1.4.4 Melt Blown Fabric

1.4.5 Composite Fabric

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Hygiene

1.5.3 Medical

1.5.4 Geotextile

1.5.5 Furnishings

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market

1.8.1 Global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Sales Volume Market

