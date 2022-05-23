Global Bipolar Plates Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Bipolar Plates market was valued at 309.15 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 14.89% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Bipolar Plates are one of the core components of the fuel cells, which accounts for a large portion of the quality and cost of the battery pack. It is responsible for the functions of uniform distribution of reaction gas, conduction of current, and series of single cells. Asia-Pacific is the world`s largest market for Bipolar Plates, accounting for about 45% of the global market share. It was followed by Europe, which accounted for about 25%. Dana was the leader manufacture of Bipolar Plates industry, with a nearly 15% market share. Top 5 companies hold about 30% market share in total. The classification of Bipolar Plates includes Graphite, Metal and Composite. The market share of Graphite is more than 40%. Bipolar Plates is widely used in Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC), Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC), Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFC), Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells (PAFC) and other field. The most proportion of the market is PEMFC, and the sales proportion is about 70%.

Market Verdors:

Dana



Cell Impact



Schunk Group



Nisshinbo



FJ Composite



VinaTech (Ace Creation)



LEADTECH International



Dongguan Jiecheng Graphite Products



Shanghai Hongjun



Nantong Zhuolida Metal Technology



Anhui Mingtian Hydrogen Energy Technology



Hunan Zenpon Hydrogen Energy Technology



Shanghai Yoogle Metal Technology



Zhejiang Harog Technology



By Types:

Graphite



Metal



Composite



By Applications:

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC)



Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC)



Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFC)



Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells (PAFC)



