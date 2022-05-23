Global Servo Motor Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Servo Motor market was valued at 8072.42 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.22% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A Servo Motor is a rotary actuator that allows for precise control of angular position. Servo motors are utilized in industrial machine tools, CNC manufacturing machines and processes, and packaging applications. Electronic Equipment utilize servo motors because of their smooth commutation and accurate positioning. The aerospace industry makes use of servo motors in their hydraulic systems to contain system hydraulic fluid.According to types, the most proportion of the Servo Motor is the type of Less than 2KW, taking about 75% sales share of North America market in 2020. The most proportion of Servo Motor is used for Packaging Applications and the proportion is about 20%.

By Market Verdors:

Yaskawa



Mitsubishi



Fanuc



Siemens



Rockwell



ABB



Rexroth (Bosch)



Panasonic



Nidec



Delta



SANYO DENKI



Teco



Schneider



Moog



Oriental Motor



Lenze



Toshiba



Parker Hannifin



HNC



Kollmorgen



GSK



Beckhoff



Inovance



LS Mecapion



Infranor



Tamagawa



LTI Motion



Less than 2KW



2KW-5KW



More than 5KW



Machine Tools



Packaging Applications



Textile



Electronics Equipment



Industrial Robots



Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.



Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.



Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.



Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology



Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.



To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.



Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.



To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.



Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.



To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.



Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements



Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Servo Motor Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Servo Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Less than 2KW

1.4.3 2KW-5KW

1.4.4 More than 5KW

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Servo Motor Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Machine Tools

1.5.3 Packaging Applications

1.5.4 Textile

1.5.5 Electronics Equipment

1.5.6 Industrial Robots

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Servo Motor Market

1.8.1 Global Servo Motor Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Servo Motor Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Servo Motor Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Servo Motor Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Servo Motor Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Servo Motor Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Servo Motor Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Servo Motor Sales Volume

3.3.1 North

