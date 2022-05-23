Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Dynamic Orthotics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) include DJO Global, Inc, Smith & Nephew Plc, DeRoyal Industries, Ossur Global, Stepper Inc., Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Ottobock Holding and Thuasne and Freedom Innovations and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Dynamic Orthotics
- Static Orthotics
Global Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Medical Supplies Store
- Clinic
- Hospital
Global Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- DJO Global, Inc
- Smith & Nephew Plc
- DeRoyal Industries
- Ossur Global
- Stepper Inc.
- Stryker Corporation
- DePuy Synthes
- Ottobock Holding
- Thuasne and Freedom Innovations
- Freedom Innovations LLC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Players in Globa
