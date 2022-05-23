Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) in global, including the following market information:

Global Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dynamic Orthotics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) include DJO Global, Inc, Smith & Nephew Plc, DeRoyal Industries, Ossur Global, Stepper Inc., Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Ottobock Holding and Thuasne and Freedom Innovations and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dynamic Orthotics

Static Orthotics

Global Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical Supplies Store

Clinic

Hospital

Global Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DJO Global, Inc

Smith & Nephew Plc

DeRoyal Industries

Ossur Global

Stepper Inc.

Stryker Corporation

DePuy Synthes

Ottobock Holding

Thuasne and Freedom Innovations

Freedom Innovations LLC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hip Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (HKAFO) Players in Globa

