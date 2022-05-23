Security Cable Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Security Cable in global, including the following market information:

Global Security Cable Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Security Cable Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K m)

Global top five Security Cable companies in 2021 (%)

The global Security Cable market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Video Cable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Security Cable include Prysmian Cables Systems, Nexans, Sumitomo Electric Industries, LS Cable LTD., General Cable, NEONI, Furukawa Electric, South Wire and Fujikura, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Security Cable manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Security Cable Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K m)

Global Security Cable Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Video Cable

Rf Cable

Control Cable

Signal Cable

Others

Global Security Cable Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K m)

Global Security Cable Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Video Surveillance

Burglar Alarm

Building Intercom

Access Control

Others

Global Security Cable Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K m)

Global Security Cable Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Security Cable revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Security Cable revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Security Cable sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K m)

Key companies Security Cable sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Prysmian Cables Systems

Nexans

Sumitomo Electric Industries

LS Cable LTD.

General Cable

NEONI

Furukawa Electric

South Wire

Fujikura

Walsin Lihwa

Hitachi

Tfkable

RSCC

AFC

FESE

Baosheng

Jiangnan Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Security Cable Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Security Cable Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Security Cable Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Security Cable Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Security Cable Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Security Cable Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Security Cable Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Security Cable Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Security Cable Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Security Cable Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Security Cable Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Security Cable Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Security Cable Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Security Cable Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Security Cable Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Security Cable Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Security Cable Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

