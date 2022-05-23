Gelatine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Gelatine in global, including the following market information:

Global Gelatine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Gelatine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Gelatine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Gelatine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Skin Gelatin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Gelatine include Rousselot, Gelita, PB Leiner, Nitta Gelatin, Gelnex, Weishardt, Baotou Dongbao Bio-Tech, Hengxin Biotech and Gelco International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Gelatine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Gelatine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Gelatine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Skin Gelatin

Bone Gelatin

Global Gelatine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Gelatine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Medicine

Industry

Global Gelatine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Gelatine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Gelatine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Gelatine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Gelatine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Gelatine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Rousselot

Gelita

PB Leiner

Nitta Gelatin

Gelnex

Weishardt

Baotou Dongbao Bio-Tech

Hengxin Biotech

Gelco International

Jellice

Italgel

Hangzhou Qunli Gelatin Chemical

Yunnan Rainbow Bio-Tech

BBCA Group

IGCL

